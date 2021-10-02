Pakistan reports over 1,600 new coronavirus cases

Pakistan has reported new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the daily tally has reached 1,664 while the positivity rate stands at 3.21%.

1,664 new coronavirus infections have appeared after 51,796 tests were taken over a period of 24 hours across the country, stated the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

However, Pakistan has reported a daily case count of less than 2,000 for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday (today).

Whereas, the country’s positivity rate has been reported below 4% on six out of seven days since September 25.

However, 2,847 recoveries have been observed in the last 24 hours, the score for recoveries now stands at 1,173,437, stated NCOC’s data.

COVID-19 demanded another 46 people in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 27,831.

The active cases went to the lowest level since the last two months to 46,934.

NCOC also reported that the active cases, along with the positivity rate, have been constantly falling for more than a month with new reclamations surpassing fresh cases almost daily. Among the active cases, 3,511 patients are under critical care.

COVID-19 infections are declining in Pakistan, with 1,672 new infections reported on average each day.

So far Pakistan has inoculated at least 82,830,350 doses of COVID vaccines. Presumptuous every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have inoculated about 19.1% of the country’s population.