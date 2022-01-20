Harry Styles tour to Australia cancelled

Due to Covid-19 and rising ‘challenges for international touring,’ Harry Styles will not be performing in Australia or New Zealand.

“Due to the persistent obstacles for international touring, the Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ is unable to be rescheduled for Australia and New Zealand in 2022,” according to an Australian website.

“The current arena tour will be canceled while we work on a new tour,” the statement states. “All ticket holders will receive a full refund.”

In November 2020, the Watermelon Sugar singer was supposed to play in different arenas around Australia. The shows, however, have been postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I genuinely want to play the shows as scheduled for 2021,” the One Direction star said at the time. “But will continue to evaluate the situation over the following weeks and months,” he concluded.

The singer announced the rescheduled dates for her UK, Europe, and South America tour on January 19. He carefully did omitted Australia and New Zealand from the announcement.