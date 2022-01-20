Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 08:40 pm

Harry Styles tour to Australia cancelled

Due to Covid-19 and rising ‘challenges for international touring,’ Harry Styles will not be performing in Australia or New Zealand.

“Due to the persistent obstacles for international touring, the Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ is unable to be rescheduled for Australia and New Zealand in 2022,” according to an Australian website.

Read more: Harry Styles looks ‘lovely’ as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz for Halloween

“The current arena tour will be canceled while we work on a new tour,” the statement states. “All ticket holders will receive a full refund.”

In November 2020, the Watermelon Sugar singer was supposed to play in different arenas around Australia. The shows, however, have been postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I genuinely want to play the shows as scheduled for 2021,” the One Direction star said at the time. “But will continue to evaluate the situation over the following weeks and months,” he concluded.

Read more: Watch: Harry Styles finally explains what his song Watermelon Sugar means

The singer announced the rescheduled dates for her UK, Europe, and South America tour on January 19. He carefully did omitted Australia and New Zealand from the announcement.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Eva B breaking the glass ceiling by being the first women Rapper in Pakistan

The second episode of Coke Studio season 14 premiered on Wednesday night,...
3 hours ago
Cardi B pledges to cover the burial fees of all 17 victims of Bronx appartment

Cardi B and New York Mayor Eric Adams have teamed together to...
3 hours ago
Elizabeth Debicki looks absolutely regal playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Last Monday, the producers of Netflix's iconic royal drama The Crown began...
3 hours ago
Robert Pattinson may do a film with Korean director Bong-Joon-ho

Robert Pattinson is already in talks about his future film with director...
4 hours ago
Akon accused of owing around $4 million to a former business partner

Former business partner of American artist Akon claims the singer owes him...
4 hours ago
Customers get a haircut in a hall as museums and concert halls protest against the Dutch government

In protest of the Dutch government's coronavirus restrictions, museums and concert halls...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mouni Roy
12 mins ago
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding venue and guests revealed

Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar are going to marry next...
14 mins ago
Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Jon Stewart, a famous figure on television for his irreverent brand of...
'I locked myself in the bathroom for 20 minutes,' Ananya Panday recalls
18 mins ago
‘I locked myself in the bathroom for 20 minutes,’ Ananya Panday recalls

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, recently said in an interview that during the...
PSL
19 mins ago
PSL 7: Strict health and safety protocols issued for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces penalties for the violation of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement