Another development in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case

On Wednesday, a limo driver testified that he was driving Harvey Weinstein about Beverly Hills in 2013. On the night that prosecutors claim Weinstein raped an actor at a hotel there.

Alfred “Freddy” Baroth, the driver, provided conditional testimony in a Los Angeles courtroom. Which was also videotaped for possible use in the former movie mogul’s trial, which has yet to be set.

According to a grand jury indictment, Weinstein raped and sexually assaulted the woman. Based on documents from the limousine company he owns and drives for the driver said he drove Weinstein back to the Peninsula Beverly Hills, where he regularly stayed, towards the end of the night, at 1 a.m.

He claimed he couldn’t recall if he drove Weinstein to another Beverly Hills hotel that night. Where prosecutors allege the rape occurred, but said he did so approximately 15 times during his years as his chauffeur.

In addition, Baroth testified that he did drove Weinstein about the Los Angeles region in 2010. Where the other of the 11 sexual assault accusations against Weinstein in a grand jury indictment allegedly occurred. Weinstein has pled not guilty to all charges.

For years, 74-year-old Baroth essentially functioned as Weinstein’s personal chauffeur in California.

Weinstein, the driver said, treated him well, offering him frequent bonuses for his work. He even said that Winstein let him withdraw hundreds of dollars in cash at will from the Peninsula’s front desk.

After a slew of women came out with stories of Weinstein sexually harassing and assaulting them. Weinstein became the central figure in the emerging #MeToo movement.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson argued that Baroth’s tight friendship was the reason he didn’t provide some emails on his business dealings with Weinstein that were under subpoena.

Thompson also asked Baroth about a $1,000 bonus he received after the charges surfaced in 2017. He also stated that Weinstein had paid for a counsel to represent him in the lawsuit in the interrogation.

