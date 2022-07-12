Advertisement
  • News
  • Court
The crew of Johnny Depp’s ‘City of Lies’ lawsuit makes news

Articles
  • Johnny Depp has officially resolved his assault case filed in 2018 by a City of Lies crew member.
  • City of Lies lawsuit is therefore making news
  • The action was scheduled to be heard in court next week, but the Pirates of the Caribbean star has declared it “done and dusted.”
According to Fox, a court filing addressing the entire matter and reads,

“The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement.”

In lieu of that, “A request for dismissal will be filed no later than 1/5/2023.”

For those unversed, the allegations present in the lawsuit allege that Depp “flew into a drunken rage” in July 2018 ad punched the City of Lies’ location manager, Greg Rocky Brooks.

This time around, important players from the Amber Heard defamation trial were called as witnesses, including Johnny Depp’s sister, Christi Debrowski, security Sean Bett, and Waldman and business manager, Ed White.

According to court documents, the confrontation happened in 2017 when Depp was notified that his team had to halt filming before 11 p.m. due to permission constraints.

Reportedly, Depp “went ballistic” and started screaming at Brooks, asking “Who the [expletive] are you? You have no right to tell me what to do!”

