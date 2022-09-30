Court grants permanent bail to Imran for Article 144 violation

The session court on Friday granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the case of violation of Article 144

The court approved the permanent bail of Imran Khan on a Rs5000 surety bond

Imran Khan asked her court employees to convey his apologies to the Additional Session Judge and left the courtroom

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The session court on Friday granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the case of violation of Article 144, BOL News reported.

As per the details, a case was registered against Imran Khan for threatening Additional Session Judge Zaiba Chaudhary in his speech.

The court inquired whether the name of the police officer was written or not. The investigation officer responded that it was not registered.

The court approved the permanent bail of Imran Khan on a Rs5000 surety bond.

According to the details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reached Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry’s court after getting bail.

Advertisement

“Where is Judge Zeba Chaudhary?” Imran Khan asked the court staff.

The staff replied that she was on vacation these days. “Tell Zaiba Chaudhary that I, myself appeared before her court and asking to forgive me if she is hurt by something I said,” the PTI chairman said.

Also Read SC will hear Imran’s petition against NAB Amendment Law on Oct 4 The Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)...

Imran Khan asked her court employees to convey his apologies to the Additional Session Judge and left the courtroom.