Court ordered physical remand of accused Shahnawaz

ISLAMABAD: Judicial magistrate and Session Court of Islamabad ordered the physical remand of accused Shahnawaz Amir for killing his wife Sara at their farmhouse in Chak Shahzad, BOL News reported on Saturday.

During the hearing, the accused Shahnawaz was presented before the judge who remarked that Section 302 has been imposed on Shahnawaz for this crime.

“The accused has been named and has to be extradited. It is requested from the court that the accused Shahnawaz be given physical remand for ten days. The accused killed his wife by calling him from outside,” a police official told the court.

The lawyer of Shahnawaz Ameer said that this murder is only an accusation and has no truth behind it. The session court transferred accused Shahnawaz to Bakshi Khana.

The police also filed an application for the arrest warrant of the parents of the main accused and requested the court to issue arrest warrants for the accused Shahnawaz’s parents, uncle, and aunt.

The District and Sessions Judge accepted the two-day physical remand of the accused Shahnawaz and the arrest warrant of the parents.

During the hearing, the investigating officer told the court, “we have to get the fingerprint of the accused Shahnawaz. Samples of fingerprints are required.”

To the investigation officer’s plea, the judge remarked that fingerprints can also be taken from NADRA. The local court of Islamabad rejected the request to take fingerprints.

It should be noted that accused Shahnawaz is accused of killing his wife Sara yesterday.