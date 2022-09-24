Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Court
  • Sarah Inam murder case: Court ordered physical remand of accused Shahnawaz
Sarah Inam murder case: Court ordered physical remand of accused Shahnawaz

Sarah Inam murder case: Court ordered physical remand of accused Shahnawaz

Articles
Advertisement
Sarah Inam murder case: Court ordered physical remand of accused Shahnawaz

Court ordered physical remand of accused Shahnawaz

Advertisement
  • The judicial magistrate and Session Court ordered the physical remand of accused Shahnawaz Amir
  •  The judge remarked that Section 302 has been imposed on Shahnawaz for this crime
  • The lawyer of Shahnawaz Ameer said that this murder is only an accusation and has no truth behind it
  • It should be noted that accused Shahnawaz is accused of killing his wife Sara yesterday
    • Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Judicial magistrate and Session Court of Islamabad ordered the physical remand of accused Shahnawaz Amir for killing his wife Sara at their farmhouse in Chak Shahzad, BOL News reported on Saturday.

During the hearing, the accused Shahnawaz was presented before the judge who remarked that Section 302 has been imposed on Shahnawaz for this crime.

“The accused has been named and has to be extradited. It is requested from the court that the accused Shahnawaz be given physical remand for ten days. The accused killed his wife by calling him from outside,” a police official told the court.

The lawyer of Shahnawaz Ameer said that this murder is only an accusation and has no truth behind it. The session court transferred accused Shahnawaz to Bakshi Khana.

The police also filed an application for the arrest warrant of the parents of the main accused and requested the court to issue arrest warrants for the accused Shahnawaz’s parents, uncle, and aunt.

Advertisement

The District and Sessions Judge accepted the two-day physical remand of the accused Shahnawaz and the arrest warrant of the parents.

During the hearing, the investigating officer told the court, “we have to get the fingerprint of the accused Shahnawaz. Samples of fingerprints are required.”

Also Read

Nazim Jokhio’s family compromised with accused
Nazim Jokhio’s family compromised with accused

The Family of  Nazim Jokhio filed an affidavit of an out-of-court settlement...

To the investigation officer’s plea, the judge remarked that fingerprints can also be taken from NADRA. The local court of Islamabad rejected the request to take fingerprints.

It should be noted that accused Shahnawaz is accused of killing his wife Sara yesterday.

Read More News On

Catch all the Court News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq assures to address MQM’s reservations
PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq assures to address MQM’s reservations
Army chief lauds Naval Academy for quality eduction, visits Malir Garrison in Karachi
Army chief lauds Naval Academy for quality eduction, visits Malir Garrison in Karachi
ECP likely to conduct Islamabad LG polls this week
ECP likely to conduct Islamabad LG polls this week
Islamabad LG elections likely to be held this week
Islamabad LG elections likely to be held this week
Imran Khan says Najam Sethi doesn’t know even basics of cricket
Imran Khan says Najam Sethi doesn’t know even basics of cricket
Tank leads KP southern districts in land record digitization drive
Tank leads KP southern districts in land record digitization drive
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story