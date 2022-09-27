Advertisement
  • IHC termed Adiala Jail as concentration camp
IHC termed Adiala Jail as concentration camp

IHC termed Adiala Jail as concentration camp

IHC termed Adiala Jail as concentration camp
  IHC termed the Adiala Jail a Concentration Camp over the tortures of detainees mentioned by the Human Rights Commission
  IHC has issued an inquiry order on the issue of torture and inhumane treatment of prisoners
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday termed the Adiala Jail a Concentration Camp over the tortures of detainees mentioned by the Human Rights Commission (HRC), BOL News reported.

According to the details, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued an inquiry order on the issue of torture and inhumane treatment of prisoners in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

According to the order issued by the Islamabad High Court, the allegations made in the petition filed by the prisoner are not baseless in the opinion of the judge.

The order states that according to a secret report, Adiala Jail has been turned into a detention camp instead of being administered according to the law by the authorities.

Apart from the injustice with the prisoner in the Adiala Jail, prisoners are treated inhumanely, and human rights are violated in Adiala Jail.

In the order given by IHC Chief Judge Justice Athar Minallah, the court ordered the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate the human rights violations in Adiala Jail. The court has asked the member of the National Human Rights Commission of Punjab to submit an investigation report as soon as possible.

Earlier, CJ Athar Minallah on Saturday paid a visit to Adiala Jail over the petition filed by Human Rights Commission (HRC) against torturing the prisoners.

According to the details, a day earlier while listening to the case of torturing the prisoners, Athar Minallah said that he will visit the Adiala Jail to meet the staff and the administration.

Moreover, he told the Human Rights Commission officials that he will also meet the prisoners and ask them personally about the behavior of the Jail Administration.

