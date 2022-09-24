Nazim Jokhio’s family compromised with accused

The Family of Nazim Jokhio filed an affidavit of an out-of-court settlement with the accused in the high-profile murder case

KARACHI: The Family of Nazim Jokhio filed an affidavit of an out-of-court settlement with the accused in the high-profile murder case on Saturday.

Last year in October, Nazim Jokhio’s family claimed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais Gohram Jokhio and his men tortured him to death while he attempted to stop his foreign guests from hunting houbara bustards in Karachi’s Memon Goth neighborhood.

Police have charged PPP MPA JamAwais, his brother MNA Jam Kareem, and others with murder. The case was heard in court today, and the charges against the individuals were framed.

“We have struck a settlement with the accused,” the murder victim’s relatives said in an affidavit filed in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Malir.

“We have struck an agreement with the accused and have no issue with the case being dismissed,” jokhio’s family told the court.

The affidavit was signed by Nazim Jokhio’s mother, widow, and children. The court requested a report from NADRA on the family until the next case hearing, which has been postponed until October 15.

MPA Jam Awais and his servants and guards — Haider Ali, Meer Ali, Muhammad Mairaj, Mohammad Saleem Salar, Mohammad Doda Khan, Ahmed Khan Shoro, and Mohammad Soomar — have been arrested and charged with the murder of Nazim Jokhio.