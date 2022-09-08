PM Shahbaz Sharif likely to appear before IHC in missing persons’ cases. Image: File

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is likely to appear before the Islamabad High Court related to the recovery cases of missing persons on Friday (tomorrow)

The important hearing has made great progress.

Judicial sources said Prime Minister will appear in front of IHC at 9:30 am tomorrow.

Before the arrival of the prime minister in court, security arrangements have been finalised, the sources said.

Also Read Contempt of Court case: Imran Khan will be indicted on Sept 22 Islamabad High Court has decided to indict Imran Khan in contempt of...

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention here that on International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) demanded that the missing persons be either freed or produced in a court of law and tried there. People from different walks of life joined the rally.

A group of students there demanded recovery of all missing Pashtuns. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone there are 1400 missing persons.

The HRCP called on the federal government to ensure that civil society stakeholders—especially from Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—are consulted while the Senate deliberates on the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Any ambiguities that might make victims’ families reluctant to report cases must be removed, including the provision that people found guilty of filing ‘fake’ petitions will be imprisoned for up to five years,

The HRCP said in a press release issued on the occasion. “Pakistan must affirm its commitment to ending enforced disappearances by ratifying the Convention for the Protection of all Persons from Enforced Disappearance,” the HRCP statement said.