Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Court
  • Sarah Inam Murder: Court approved four days remand of Shahnawaz Amir
Sarah Inam Murder: Court approved four days remand of Shahnawaz Amir

Sarah Inam Murder: Court approved four days remand of Shahnawaz Amir

Articles
Advertisement
Sarah Inam Murder: Court approved four days remand of Shahnawaz Amir
Advertisement
  • A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad remanded the main accused of Sarah Inam’s murder case for four day
  • The Islamabad Court approved a four-day physical remand of the main accused – Shahnawaz Amir – son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad remanded the main accused of Sarah Inam’s murder case for four days, reported BOL News.

The Islamabad Court approved a four-day physical remand of the main accused – Shahnawaz Amir – son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir.

The investigating officer told the court that the details of the account are to be taken as the accused had been demanding money at different times from Sarah.

The judge inquired from the police how many days of remand has been done to which the Investigating Officer (IO) said that five days of physical remand has been completed.

The government’s lawyer said that the mobile that was recovered from the accused Ayaz Amir was sent for forensics. Shahnawaz Amir himself said that there is a picture left on the mobile.

The judge inquired whether the mobile phone was taken by the prosecutor.

Advertisement

The prosecutor replied that it was in his possession. If the mobile was given to the accused, it would have been restored.

Also Read

Sarah Inam Murder: Father demands speedy trial and strict punishment for his daughter’s killer
Sarah Inam Murder: Father demands speedy trial and strict punishment for his daughter’s killer

Inam Rahim said grave injustice was done to my daughter and her...

The lawyer for Ayaz Amir told the court that his mobile phone has nothing to do with the investigations. To which the public prosecutor said that there is WhatsApp data and it needs to be forensic.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Court News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bilawal Bhutto offers PTI to join parliament
Bilawal Bhutto offers PTI to join parliament
PM Shehbaz Sharif reviews COVID-19 situation in the country
PM Shehbaz Sharif reviews COVID-19 situation in the country
Federal cabinet reduces prices of medicines
Federal cabinet reduces prices of medicines
PM felicitates newly elected Malaysian prime minister
PM felicitates newly elected Malaysian prime minister
ECP adjourns hearing of contempt case against Imran Khan
ECP adjourns hearing of contempt case against Imran Khan
PPP-MQM row: Sindh govt to remove MQM administrators
PPP-MQM row: Sindh govt to remove MQM administrators
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story