Sarah Inam Murder: Court approved four days remand of Shahnawaz Amir

ISLAMABAD: A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad remanded the main accused of Sarah Inam’s murder case for four days, reported BOL News.

The Islamabad Court approved a four-day physical remand of the main accused – Shahnawaz Amir – son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir.

The investigating officer told the court that the details of the account are to be taken as the accused had been demanding money at different times from Sarah.

The judge inquired from the police how many days of remand has been done to which the Investigating Officer (IO) said that five days of physical remand has been completed.

The government’s lawyer said that the mobile that was recovered from the accused Ayaz Amir was sent for forensics. Shahnawaz Amir himself said that there is a picture left on the mobile.

The judge inquired whether the mobile phone was taken by the prosecutor.

The prosecutor replied that it was in his possession. If the mobile was given to the accused, it would have been restored.

The lawyer for Ayaz Amir told the court that his mobile phone has nothing to do with the investigations. To which the public prosecutor said that there is WhatsApp data and it needs to be forensic.