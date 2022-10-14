Arrest warrants of Rana Sanaullah canceled

RAWALPINDI: High Court bench of Rawalpindi canceled the arrest warrants of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday and stopped the authorities to proceed further in this case, BOL News reported.

According to the details, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan of the High Court Rawalpindi bench heard the issue of the arrest warrant of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Apart from this, the Anti-Corruption Department has also been stopped from arresting and raiding the Interior Minister.

In this case, the anti-corruption investigation team has been summoned along with the records on October 17, issuing a notice.

It should be noted that Rawalpindi’s anti-corruption court, while approving Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s warrant cancellation request, issued a notice to the anti-corruption team and ordered them to submit the complete record of the case on October 13.

Earlier, a request to withdraw the arrest warrant was filed in the Senior Civil Judge Court on the issue of the arrest warrant of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

According to the petition, it was stated in the investigation report that Rana Sanaullah is absconding, which is a false statement.