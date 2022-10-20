Advertisement
  • Azam Swati bail: Court reserves verdict to be announced tomorrow
Azam Swati bail: Court reserves verdict to be announced tomorrow
  • Court reserved verdict on the bail plea of Azam Swati
  • FIA prosecutor presented his arguments today
  • He maintained that Swati tried to incite a rebellion within the army
ISLAMABAD: The bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati was heard today and the court has reserved the verdict to be announced tomorrow.

The hearing was called today for the arguments of the prosecutor in the case who was earlier, granted time for the preparation of the arguments.

At the outset of the hearing, the prosecutor – Rizwan Abbasi – objected to the jurisdiction of the court adding that the case should be presented before the sessions judge.

He opined that Swati made hateful remarks about the Army Chief in the Tweet and tried to incite rebellion within the army.

Abbasi also said that the PTI leader in his statements blamed Army Chief for the acquittal of a few accused. “What is the connection of the Army Chief with the court’s verdict,” he questioned.

The FIA prosecutor also submitted that Azam Swati confessed to the tweet during the investigation.

On the other hand, Swati’s counsel Babar Awan said that the PTI leader exercised his constitutional right to the freedom of speech and claimed that he was severely tortured during custody.

Babar Awan also question whether any rebellion took place in the army after Swati’s tweet.

The court after listening to the arguments reserved the verdict and adjourned the case.

The case

Senator Azam Swati has been arrested from Islamabad over his allegedly  controversial tweet.

Sources said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Swati from his residence in Islamabad  in the wee hours of Thursday around 3 am.

The FIA produced PTI leader before the court and sought seven-day remand. However, initially, court approved two-days physical grant of Swati. The remand was extended twice.

Later, the PTI leader was sent into judicial custody.

