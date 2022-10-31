IHC issued notice to parties in the case filed by Imran Khan against the disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against the disqualification in the Toshakhana reference and issued notice to the parties nominated in the case.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the application of Imran Khan against his disqualification announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Barrister Ali Zafar appeared in the court on behalf of PTI chief.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge inquired Imran Khan’s counsel regarding the request for the additional documents to which Barrister Ali Zafar replied that an application has also been filed regarding the issuance of notification from the ECP.

Justice Aamer inquired who filed the reference in the Toshakhana case to which he was replied that the reference came from the speaker on which the verdict was pronounced.

Ali Zafar maintained that the ECP has to submit its finding on the reference and the commission is obliged to answer within 90 days.

The IHC – while issuing notice to the parties seeking an answer – restricted the commission from issuing the election schedule for Mianwali.

The court maintained that the verdict will be given after hearing arguments from the electoral commission.

Pertinently, Imran Khan moved IHC against the disqualification verdict announced by the ECP in the Toshakhana reference maintaining that the PTI chief had not shared the details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana.

