Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Court
  • District Bar writes letter to IHC against The News, Jang
District Bar writes letter to IHC against The News, Jang

District Bar writes letter to IHC against The News, Jang

Articles
Advertisement
District Bar writes letter to IHC against The News, Jang
Advertisement
  • District Bar wrote a letter to IHC against The News and Jang
  • The letter was written against the fabricated news published associated with Islamabad Bar Association
  • The news was issued in regards to the contempt of court case against Imran Khan
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The District Bar has written a letter to the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the fake news published in ‘Jang’ and ‘The News’.

As per details, the district bar has demanded contempt of court against the newspapers, Jang and The News, for publishing fabricating news associated with the Islamabad Bar Association.

The details also revealed that the news was published under the title, “Imran Khan’s refusal to apologize to the Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry”, the letter read.

The letter also holds that the bar didn’t issue any such press release in this regard and the transcript of the news was also submitted along with the letter.

It is pertinent to mention here that a contempt of court case has been registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for threatening Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally but Khan has apologized for his statements and an affidavit was also submitted in the court on the issue.

Advertisement

Not only this, a hearing is also scheduled today at 2:30 pm on the case against Imran Khan and the PTI leaders have been expecting a verdict by the IHC.

Also Read

IHC to hear contempt of court case against Imran Khan today
IHC to hear contempt of court case against Imran Khan today

IHC will conduct hearing on the contempt of court case against Imran...

Advertisement

Catch all the Court News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Saudi Arabia announces to establish technology house in Pakistan
Saudi Arabia announces to establish technology house in Pakistan
Two arrested for acid attack on siblings in Karachi
Two arrested for acid attack on siblings in Karachi
530 Afghan immigrants released from prisons in Sindh
530 Afghan immigrants released from prisons in Sindh
Imran Khan attack: Forensic team unable to recover data from suspect’s mobile phone
Imran Khan attack: Forensic team unable to recover data from suspect’s mobile phone
Karachi police chief admits failure in controlling street crimes
Karachi police chief admits failure in controlling street crimes
PM Shehbaz: IMF delegation will come to Pakistan soon
PM Shehbaz: IMF delegation will come to Pakistan soon
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story