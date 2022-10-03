District Bar writes letter to IHC against The News, Jang

District Bar wrote a letter to IHC against The News and Jang

The letter was written against the fabricated news published associated with Islamabad Bar Association

The news was issued in regards to the contempt of court case against Imran Khan

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The District Bar has written a letter to the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the fake news published in ‘Jang’ and ‘The News’.

As per details, the district bar has demanded contempt of court against the newspapers, Jang and The News, for publishing fabricating news associated with the Islamabad Bar Association.

The details also revealed that the news was published under the title, “Imran Khan’s refusal to apologize to the Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry”, the letter read.

The letter also holds that the bar didn’t issue any such press release in this regard and the transcript of the news was also submitted along with the letter.

It is pertinent to mention here that a contempt of court case has been registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for threatening Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally but Khan has apologized for his statements and an affidavit was also submitted in the court on the issue.

Advertisement

Not only this, a hearing is also scheduled today at 2:30 pm on the case against Imran Khan and the PTI leaders have been expecting a verdict by the IHC.

Also Read IHC to hear contempt of court case against Imran Khan today IHC will conduct hearing on the contempt of court case against Imran...