ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the contempt of court case against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, BOL News reported on Monday.

According to the details, Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah said, “We appreciate Imran Khan for going to Zeba Chaudhry’s court and agree with Imran Khan’s answer and conduct.”

“The court has made great decisions. The call for the Long March is coming,” said the PTI chairman while talking to the media after coming out from the IHC hearing

As per details, a larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing at 2:40 pm of Imran Khan’s case.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb are part of the bench while Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar are also part of the bench.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the previous hearing the court appreciated Imran Khan for realizing his mistake and had not charged him for agreeing to apologize to the female judge.

On the other hand, the PTI chief had also submitted a new affidavit in this regard assuring to avoid such statements in the future.