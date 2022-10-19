Advertisement
IHC disposes of contempt case against Aitzaz Ahsan

  • IHC disposed of a contempt of court plea against the PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan
  • A case was heard in IHC against Aitzaz Ahsan for his statement alleging that the establishment has helped the Sharif family
  • The plea was filed by PML-N leader Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of a contempt of court plea against the PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan for his statement regarding the establishment.

A case was heard in IHC against Aitzaz Ahsan for his statement alleging that the establishment has helped the Sharif family get clear of the corruption cases.

The court remarked that such unnecessary things should not be given any importance adding that contempt proceedings are not a solution in such cases. “This court will not seek any unnecessary explanation from anyone,” the court said.

The plea was filed by PML-N leader Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ahsan made a statement, “Bajwa Sahib has rescued them (the Sharif family) from conviction in cases, and he has committed a big crime.”

He further said that cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were open-and-shut cases and their conviction was evident.

