IHC fixes hearing plea of PTI for acceptance of resignations

Articles
Islamabad High Court

  • IHC has fixed the hearing on the plea of PTI for acceptance of resignations
  • Chief Justice IHC will conduct hearing on the plea on Thursday
  • PTI submitted the plea and requested the court to instruct the speaker NA to fulfill his responsibility
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing on the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the acceptance of resignations.

Chief Justice of IHC will conduct hearing on the plea on Thursday.

As per details, PTI submitted the plea and requested the court to instruct the speaker NA to fulfill his responsibility by accepting the resignations.

It was also submitted in the court that the speaker should call the members to confirm that the members have resigned as per their will under Article 64.

Earlier, PTI leader Asad Umar in a press conference maintained that the path chosen to accept the resignation was ‘illegal’ to create factions in the party.

He said that the law has been violated in this regard and the party has decided to move IHC against this.

Umar also opined that the government is scared of holding elections on 123 vacant seats and termed the acceptance of a few resignations as a conspiracy against PTI.

End of Article
