Imran Khan moves SC to probe into matter of audio leaks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan filed a plea in Supreme Court against the audio leaks.

Sources in the know informed that Imran Khan filed a petition in the apex court requesting an inquiry into the matter of audio leaks.

The petition also requested the court to order a judicial commission or joint investigation team for the probe. Imran Khan has also asked the court to obstruct the leaks.

The petition has requested that the audio leaks should be investigated and those responsible should be punished and surveillance, data recording and audio leaks of the office including the Prime Minister’s House should be declared illegal.

It should be noted that the IB, FIA and PEMRA have also been made parties in the request on behalf of Imran Khan, while the Ministry of Interior, Defence, IT, and Ministry of Information have also been made parties.

