LHC orders implementation of smog emergency in Punjab

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the implementation of a smog emergency in Punjab. The court also directed the Chief Secretary of the province to call a meeting by tomorrow, BOL News reported.

According to the details, the court ordered that smog prevention measures should be finalized and immediate teams should be formed. “Take action against factories and factories that cause smog wherever they exist,” the court directed.

The court also issued orders to purchase air quality testing equipment within two weeks.

“The Department of Planning and Development will release funds in one week for the purchase of equipment,” the LHC judge added.

Strict action against those who burn crop residue was also emphasized by the court.

“Contempt of court action will be taken against the officers responsible for preventing the burning of crop residue. In just a week, Lahore has become the most polluted city in the world,” according to the court.

The advocate for the provincial government added before the court that steps have been taken to run public smog prevention messages in the media.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director appeared before the court and gave a briefing.

“About 400 unnecessary vehicles in WASA are closed due to smog. Measures are being issued to WASA offices to switch to solar energy,” the MD WASA added.