Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Court
  • LHC orders implementation of smog emergency in Punjab
LHC orders implementation of smog emergency in Punjab

LHC orders implementation of smog emergency in Punjab

Articles
Advertisement
LHC orders implementation of smog emergency in Punjab

LHC orders implementation of smog emergency in Punjab

Advertisement
  • LHC ordered the implementation of a smog emergency in Punjab
  • The court also directed the Chief Secretary of the province to call a meeting by tomorrow
  • The court also issued orders to purchase air quality testing equipment within two weeks.
Advertisement

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the implementation of a smog emergency in Punjab. The court also directed the Chief Secretary of the province to call a meeting by tomorrow, BOL News reported. 

According to the details, the court ordered that smog prevention measures should be finalized and immediate teams should be formed. “Take action against factories and factories that cause smog wherever they exist,” the court directed.

The court also issued orders to purchase air quality testing equipment within two weeks.

“The Department of Planning and Development will release funds in one week for the purchase of equipment,” the LHC judge added.

Strict action against those who burn crop residue was also emphasized by the court.

Advertisement

“Contempt of court action will be taken against the officers responsible for preventing the burning of crop residue. In just a week, Lahore has become the most polluted city in the world,” according to the court.

The advocate for the provincial government added before the court that steps have been taken to run public smog prevention messages in the media.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director appeared before the court and gave a briefing.

Also Read

Session Court grants interim bail to Chairman PTI Imran Khan
Session Court grants interim bail to Chairman PTI Imran Khan

Chairman PTI Imran Khan's lawyers filed an interim bail application. Session Judge...

“About 400 unnecessary vehicles in WASA are closed due to smog. Measures are being issued to WASA offices to switch to solar energy,” the MD WASA added.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Court News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal to announce reuniting with MQM
Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal to announce reuniting with MQM
LHC says Governor can ask CM to take vote of confidence
LHC says Governor can ask CM to take vote of confidence
DSP, 4 family members killed in Pishin car-trailer collision
DSP, 4 family members killed in Pishin car-trailer collision
Flour prices in Pakistan continue to remain high
Flour prices in Pakistan continue to remain high
Court has more options other than terminating NAB amendments: CJP
Court has more options other than terminating NAB amendments: CJP
SHC expresses concern over high flour prices
SHC expresses concern over high flour prices
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story