  • News
  • Court
  • SHC orders removal of Sharjeel Inam Memon’s name from ECL in assets beyond means case
Articles
Image: Screengrab BOL News

  • SHC ordered removal of Sharjeel Inam Memon’s name from ECL
  • A two-member bench headed by Justice KK Agha heard the case
  • On October 4, Sindh High Court ordered the removal of his name from ECL in the case of Rs5.75 billion corruption
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered on Friday to permanently uproot Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) in the assets beyond means case.

As per details, a hearing was conducted in the SHC and a two-member bench headed by Justice KK Agha heard the case.

The court ordered the authorities to permanently remove Sharjeel Inam’s name from the list.

Notably, on October 4, Sindh High Court ordered the removal of his name from ECL in the case of Rs5.75 billion corruption in the Sindh Information Department.

The Sindh High Court, while accepting the revision petition of Sharjeel Memon, ordered the removal of the name from the no-fly list. His lawyer submitted before the court that the politician had to repeatedly seek permission from the court to travel outside Pakistan adding that Sharjeel Memon is appearing regularly in the trial court.

NAB and federal government counsel have also supported the permanent removal of Sharjeel Memon’s name from ECL.

