Edition: English
Edition: English

  News
  Court
  ATC grants bail to Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz & others
Articles
  • ATC granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz and others
  • The bail was granted in a violation case of Section 144
  • The verdict for the bail of Faisal Javed, Khurram Nawaz, and Amir Kiyani will be announced tomorrow
ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz and six others in a violation case of Section 144.

The court heard the violation case and accepted the bail pleas of the PTI leaders meanwhile the verdict for the bail of Faisal Javed, Khurram Nawaz, and Amir Kiyani will be announced tomorrow.

The case against the PTI leaders was registered at the Sanjani police station under various provisions. Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan’s lawyer Babar Awan appeared in the court.

The court approved the bails of Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and other accused in the case registered in Sanjani police station, while the reserved decision on the case registered in I Nazim police station will be pronounced tomorrow.

The court remarked that Faisal Javed’s statement of 161 was not submitted and directed his lawyer to submit the statement.

