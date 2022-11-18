IHC instructs PTI to submit a new plea for sit-in NOC

The IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq maintained that as per intelligence reports, there are chances of another assassination attempt on Imran Khan

IHC CJ said that PTI has to submit another petition as the one being heard had become ineffective

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for a sit-in NOC and ordered the party to submit a fresh plea in this regard.

Two joint pleas were heard in the IHC today – one by PTI for a sit-in in the capital and the other by the traders against the PTI protest.

The IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq maintained that as per intelligence reports, there are chances of another assassination attempt on Imran Khan – earlier, he was gunshot a few days back.

The Police presented the report before the court submitting that there is a possibility of another bid on the life of the PTI chief. Which, the court remarked that it is the responsibility of the government to address the security issue.

On the other hand, IHC CJ said that PTI has to submit another petition as the one being heard had become ineffective.

Advertisement

The court also said that the administration should make sure that the roads are not blocked during the rally adding that the political party’s right to protest must also be ensured.

The court later adjourned the case till November 22.

Also Read Punjab govt’s key goal is to facilitate common man: Imran Khan Imran Khan met Spokesperson CM Punjab and instructed her to take steps...