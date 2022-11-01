IHC initiated steps for problems of prisoners in Adiala jail

IHC initiated measures to solve the issues of prisoners in Adiala jail

The initiative came after the visit of CJ Athar Minallah and other judges to the jail

A new bus has been provided to the district administration of Islamabad for the appearance of juvenile prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Following the visit of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ), the court has initiated measures regarding the problems faced by the prisoners in Adiala Jail.

Earlier, IHC CJ Athar Minallah and other judges visited the jail to scrutinize the condition of the prisoners.

As per details, emergency measures have been started for the solution of the issues faced by the prisoners in the Adiala Jail.

A new bus has been provided to the district administration of Islamabad for the appearance of juvenile prisoners, while 41 out of 54 cases of juvenile accused in jail have been disposed of after the High Court notice.

Pertinently, complaints were registered in the court against the alleged torture of prisoners in the Central jail of Rawalpindi on which strict notice was taken by the Islamabad High Court.

Islamabad High Court declared Adiala Jail a detention camp and ordered an inquiry into the issue of torture and inhumane treatment of prisoners in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

According to the order issued by the Islamabad High Court, the allegations made in the petition filed by the prisoner are not baseless in the opinion of the judge.

