LHC rejects plea to immediately halt PTI-led long march

LHC has rejected the request to immediately obstruct PTI-led long march

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected the request to immediately obstruct Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led long march while accepting the plea – to halt the Azadi march – for hearing.

The LHC has rejected the request to immediately halt the march till the final verdict in the case.

The high court while accepting the plea for a hearing issued notice to Interior Ministry, the chief secretary Punjab, the home secretary and IG.

Justice Jawad Hasan said that the court will decide after hearing the case on Monday and adjourned the hearing till November 14.

He said that the court has issued a detailed decision on a similar issue adding that the decision had given the right to every political party to protest peacefully under Article 16.

“Protest is everyone’s constitutional right. Those who have asked for instructions do not have the authority. Don’t waste time, also gave a decision regarding Maryam Nawaz’s rally.”

Pertinently, the plea was filed by the Chairman Supreme Council of Anjuman Tajran Pakistan Naeem Mir.

It was said in the petition that due to the ongoing rallies and long marches of the political parties in the country, the national trade and businessmen are suffering. The former prime minister is constantly trying to create a narrative that he was removed under an international conspiracy.

The petition pleaded that the government should be ordered to make arrangements to stop the long march of PTI, and also to ensure the safety of the life and property of the traders and people. “PTI should be ordered to protest in open places away from cities as per law,” it added.

