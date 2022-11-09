SC heard the case of PTI dissident members and adjourned hearing for indefinite period

The PTI dissident members have selected lawyer Umar Aslam for arguments on the plea

The court also allowed dissident member Mohsin Ata Khosa to take back his appeal

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan heard the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident members against the de-seat notification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PTI dissident members have selected lawyer Umar Aslam for arguments on the plea.

The apex court welcomed the new lawyer who informed the court that he came to know about the case being handed over to him last night.

To which the court granted him time for preparation. “We are giving you time for preparation of the case. The court has to review an interesting question,” chief justice Bandial said.

The CJ also asked him to nominate the newly elected members as the party.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the court also allowed dissident member Mohsin Ata Khosa to take back his appeal. The hearing was adjourned for an indefinite period.

Also Read Despite extreme weather, PTI supporters out on roads: Fayyaz Chohan Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said Wednesday that despite extreme weather, PTI supporters...