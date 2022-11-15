Advertisement
SC issued notice to Imran Khan, others in contempt of ECP case

SC issued notice to Imran Khan, others in contempt of ECP case
  • SC of Pakistan issued notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others for the contempt of Election Commission
  • The court said that the Election Commission has requested to transfer the cases pending in different High Courts to one High Court
  • Meanwhile, PTI moved the apex court for the FIR against the attempt on Chairman Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan issued notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in the contempt of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) case.

As per details, the contempt of Election Commission case was heard and the SC ordered to set the appeals against the injunction order of the Election Commission for hearing.

The court said that the Election Commission has requested to transfer the cases pending in different High Courts to one High Court. The Election Commission is of the opinion that they should prepare for local and general elections or fight cases.

On the other hand, PTI moved the apex court for the FIR against the attempt on Chairman Imran Khan and the custodial torture of Azam Swati.

PTI Senators and members of NA and provincial assemblies filed the plea in the SC for inquiries into the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and the objectionable video of Zama Swati.

PTI requests SC to form commission for probe into Wazirabad attack, Arshad murder, Swati video
PTI requests SC to form commission for probe into Wazirabad attack, Arshad murder, Swati video

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition in the...

