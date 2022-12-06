BHC ordered not to lodge more cases against Azam Swati

The Balochistan High Court also asked the IG Police for a written report of the cases filed against the senator

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 20

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered not to lodge more cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in the province.

The bench comprising Justice Kamran Malakhil and Justice Aamir Rana gave the verdict on the petition filed by Swati’s son Usman Swati.

The Balochistan High Court also asked the IG Police for a written report of the cases filed against Senator Azam Swati. The court remarked that the report should be submitted at the next hearing and the institutions which the petitioner has made a party should also abide by it.

It should be noted that it has been the second day of the remand of Senator Azam Khan Swati in the custody of Balochistan Police. He was produced in the court of District Court Judicial Magistrate Tenth on December 4.

