Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Court
  • BHC bars lodge of more cases against Azam Swati in Balochistan
BHC bars lodge of more cases against Azam Swati in Balochistan

BHC bars lodge of more cases against Azam Swati in Balochistan

Articles
BHC bars lodge of more cases against Azam Swati in Balochistan
Advertisement
  • BHC ordered not to lodge more cases against Azam Swati
  • The Balochistan High Court also asked the IG Police for a written report of the cases filed against the senator
  • The court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 20
Advertisement

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered not to lodge more cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in the province.

The bench comprising Justice Kamran Malakhil and Justice Aamir Rana gave the verdict on the petition filed by Swati’s son Usman Swati.

The Balochistan High Court also asked the IG Police for a written report of the cases filed against Senator Azam Swati. The court remarked that the report should be submitted at the next hearing and the institutions which the petitioner has made a party should also abide by it.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 20.

It should be noted that it has been the second day of the remand of Senator Azam Khan Swati in the custody of Balochistan Police. He was produced in the court of District Court Judicial Magistrate Tenth on December 4.

Advertisement

Also Read

Arshad Sharif murder case: SC orders govt to register FIR by tonight
Arshad Sharif murder case: SC orders govt to register FIR by tonight

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan while taking sou moto of...

Advertisement

Catch all the Court News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
EVM is much better than ballot paper: Zulfi Bukhari
EVM is much better than ballot paper: Zulfi Bukhari
Arshad Sharif murder case: SC orders govt to register FIR by tonight
Arshad Sharif murder case: SC orders govt to register FIR by tonight
PTI announces schedule of protest rallies against inflation
PTI announces schedule of protest rallies against inflation
Centaurus Mall sealed by CDA
Centaurus Mall sealed by CDA
Parliamentarians asked to submit statements of assets by end of December
Parliamentarians asked to submit statements of assets by end of December
CJCSC Sahir Shamshad lays wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid: ISPR
CJCSC Sahir Shamshad lays wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid: ISPR
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story