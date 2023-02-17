SC suspends transfer of CCPO Lahore Ghulam Dogar

Advertisement
  • SC suspends CCPO Lahore Ghulam Dogar transfer order
  • The apex court referred the case to a larger bench
  • The CEC was also summoned to appear in the hearing
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday suspended the transfer order of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while forwarding the matter to a larger bench.

The three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard the case and referred the matter to a larger bench.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan summoned Chief Election Commissioner in a case related to the CCPO Lahore transfer.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case and directed the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to provide all the records regarding Dogar’s transfer.

At the outset of hearing today, the court inquired about the absence of CEC from the hearing to which it was informed that Sikandar Sultan has been unwell.

The secretary maintained in the court that Punjab government made a verbal request to transfer Dogar on January 23.

Justice Ahsan said that a verbal request was approved and orders were issued. However, the transfer letter was issued after the implementation, he remarked.

On this, Justice Akhtar remarked that CEC can’t decide regarding transfers and postings without consulting the Election Commission members.

