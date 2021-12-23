Pakistani Celebrities who left us in 2021

2021 has been hard on Pakistan. As the sky of the Pakistani Entertainment industry has lost a lot of its stars.

These stars had worked their entire lives in entertaining us and we want to take a moment and remember all the artists that will not be joining us in the New Year’s.

The death toll started with senior actor Ijaz Durrani on the 1st of March at 85 years of age. Durrani was famous for hits such as Heer Ranjha in which he played the supposed Ranjha.

Followed by which well-known playwright, writer, and dialogue writer Hasina Moin died of a heart attack on March 26. The first drama serial she wrote was Shehzori, based on Azim Beg Chughtai’s story. The drama was a huge hit. The drama was also the first-ever to introduce a strong female character.

Just after a few days, on April 2nd, renowned folk singer Shaukat Ali passed away. Closely after renowned drummer, Gonga Sain Harkat died in Lahore due to cardiac arrest on April 19.

The next month too added to the toll with actress Sumbal Shahid passing away on May 6 due to corona. Just after 3 days, senior actress Talat Siddiqui passed away on. While renowned comedian and creator of Uncle Sargam and thin spectacle character Farooq Qaiser passed away on May 14.

In addition, on June 8, 2021, the renowned musician of the music industry Farhad Humayun Baka. On June 27, 95-year-old Begum Khurshid Shahid said her farewell to the world.

Not only that, but senior actor Anwar Iqbal Baloch and actress Sultana Zafar passed away on July 1 and July 15, respectively.

On August 2, 2021, the comedian Dardana Butt, left us due to Coronavirus. While senior actor Talat Iqbal also passed away on September 24.

Omar Sharif, the uncrowned king of the stage, passed away on October 2, 2021, at the age of 66.

Hopefully, the last death of the year was of senior actor and vocalist Sohail Asghar on November 14 at the age of 65.

Let’s join hands in praying for every departed soul that met with the creator this year. We hope and pray that 2022 will be kind and we will not see as many deaths as we did this year.