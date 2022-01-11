Bob Saget was already dead before the health care personals reached him

NEW YORK CITY, NY – JULY 26: Bob Saget attends “The Aristocrats” Screening and After Party at Carolines Comedy Club at Carolines on July 26, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Bob Saget died an unfortunate death, alone and without any help. According to the hotel, Bob Saget was unconscious for several hours before hotel workers arrived to check on him.

Authorities are revealing details about how they discovered the star dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

The hotel reported an “unresponsive visitor in a room” who had “no pulse” and was “not breathing,” according to the 911 call published by the police on Monday.

After his family was unable to contact him, Deputy Adrian Gonzalez went to check on the 65-year-old.

Saget’s body was discovered in bed “in a supine position” with his left arm “over his chest and his right arm was laying on the bed,” according to the workers.

According to the report, Mr. Saget was “cold to the touch, yellow, and clammy.” “He looked for respiration and a pulse but unfortunately couldn’t find either.”

Saget died on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.