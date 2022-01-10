Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 04:57 pm

Star John Stamos is in ‘utter shock’ after the death of his friend Bob Saget

After learning of his co-star and close friend Bob Saget’s tragic passing on Sunday, Full House star John Stamos expressed his dismay.

Stamos, 58, paid a heartfelt tribute to Saget. Saget died on Sunday at the age of 65 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

Read more: Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room

“I’m shattered. I’m devastated. “I am completely and utterly stunned,” Stamos remarked in a tweet.

“I will never have another friend like him,” he continued. Bobby, you have my undying affection.”

Read more: Hollywood actor Sally Ann Howes passed away in her sleep

From 1987 through 1995, Stamos and Saget featured as brothers-in-law Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis in the cult favourite Full House, which cemented their off-screen friendship.

From 2016 through 2020, they reprised their roles in Fuller House, a Netflix remake of the sitcom.

