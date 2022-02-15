Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 07:01 pm
Legendary Comic filmmaker Ivan Reitman passed away at the age of 75

Hollywood is in mourning on the passing of a legendary comic filmmaker. On Sunday night, it was revealed that Ivan Reitman, the Canadian director and producer best known for directing the comedy classic “Ghostbusters,” died in his sleep on February 12 at the age of 75.

His relatives informed the Associated Press that he died at his home in Montecito, California. Reitman was responsible for some of the most memorable comedies of the 1980s and 1990s. Including “Ghostbusters,” which he both produced and directed in 1984. The picture was a box office sensation, creating a decades-long franchise.

Even his son Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was launched last year. Reitman directed films including “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” which starred John Belushi. And “Stripes,” which starred Bill Murray, John Candy, and Harold Ramis.

