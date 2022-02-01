Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
01st Feb, 2022. 03:53 pm

Moses J. Moseley is found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia

01st Feb, 2022. 03:53 pm
‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses J Moseley found dead

Moses J. Moseley, star of The Walking Dead, has died at the age of 31.

Tabatha Minchew, his agent, broke the tragic news of his death.

“Moses was a gifted individual who radiated a bright light. His friends, family, and admirers will miss him greatly. In the statement, Minchew described himself as “always a bundle of cheerful energy around him.”

Moses was discovered dead in Stockbridge, Georgia after his family had reported him missing earlier this week. While the actor’s death has not been confirmed, it is believed that he committed suicide.

From 2012 through 2015, the actor portrayed Michonne’s pet zombie Mike on AMC’s The Walking Dead.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley,” AMC said on social media on Monday.

