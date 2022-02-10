Princess Eugenie’s son celebrates his first birthday

Princess Eugenie celebrated her son August’s first birthday on Thursday by posting two new photos to her Instagram account.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie,” she wrote. You’ve made us extremely proud. “We adore you!”

Last year, Princess Eugenie, the Queen’s granddaughter, gave birth to her son.

When their eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, married in 2020, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah became step-grandparents.

The newborn took the position of the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest son, who was demoted to 12th in line to the throne.

Unless the Queen chooses otherwise, Master Brooksbank will not be an HRH or have a title, despite the fact that his mother is a princess. This is due to the fact that he was born into the Royal Family’s female line.

