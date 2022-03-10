Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 02:57 pm
Pasha Lee, an Actor and Host was killed by Russian fire

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 02:57 pm
Pasha Lee, a Ukrainian actor and TV host was killed in Irpen by Russian fire. He joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces just last week in an attempt to defend his nation.

Following the news of his death, the 33-year-final old’s Instagram post has gone viral. “For the previous 48 hours there has been an opportunity to sit down and snap a picture of how we are being bombarded. Yet, we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be fine. UKRAINE WE ARE WORKING!!!” the actor captioned a photo of himself in his camouflage military gear.

Read more: Ukraine to discuss ceasefire with Russian counterpart

Lee’s death was also confirmed by Sergiy Tomilenko, President of Ukraine’s National Union of Journalists.
Pasha had worked as a dubbing artist on Hollywood films such as ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Malibu Rescuers,’ and ‘Hobbit.’ Along with that he has been an actor and a host in multiple channels.

Read more: Turkey hosts top Russia, Ukraine diplomats in bid for peace

Tomilenko went on to state in his post: “The National Association of Ukrainian Journalists expresses its heartfelt condolences to Paul’s family and friends. The entire staff of the DOM channel, offers its support. Embodying a great purpose of speech for the de-occupation of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea. True, the mission is correct because of Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine as a whole. All journalists are now trying to end the country’s occupation. For the benefit of the entire planet…”

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News.

