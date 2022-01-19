Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 07:14 pm

Akbar Pasha of Punjab Lok Rahs passed away on Monday and is laid to rest at Miani Sahib

Akbar Pasha, also known as Lakht Pasha or Pashi, was a Punjabi writer, translator, political activist, and the creator of the theatre group Punjab Lok Rahs. He died on Monday in Lahore and was laid to rest at Miani Sahib.

For the last two months, Pashi had been gravely ill.

He was born in 1946 and spent his 76-year life training youth, laborers, and artists, as well as passing on his left-leaning progressive ideas to new generations through his study circles. He lived in Lahore for the majority of his life but spent the last 15 years in the districts of Okara and Sahiwal.

Pashi attended the Muslim Model High School before transferring to the National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore.

Pashi began doing street theatre in Punjabi in 1983 with the Punjab Lok Rahs. He thought that people’s theatre should be performed in their own language. He was influenced by Safdar Hashmi’s progressive theatre group, Sehmat, which instilled secular ideas in young men and women of his generation.

Major Ishaq’s campaign for the working class under the Mazdoor Kisan Party inspired Pashi (MKP).

Gorki’s work, the Mother, was translated from Russian to Punjabi by Pashi. The novel is still in the process of being published.

Punjabi translations of books by Sigmund Freud, Carl Jung, and Alfred Adler are among Pashi’s published works.

His fans are intending to produce a 100-page book of Punjabi poetry as well as a collection of 76 Punjabi plays.

