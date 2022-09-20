General Wei terms Sino-Pak military cooperation vital for bilateral ties

Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe on Monday described Sino-Pak military cooperation as a key cornerstone of bilateral ties

Chinese Defense minister stated that his country values its long-standing connections with Pakistan and its military

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe on Monday described Sino-Pak military cooperation as a key cornerstone of bilateral ties.

The Army Chief had arrived in Beijing on Monday for a two-day official visit. According to an ISPR press statement, during a meeting with army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Beijing, the Chinese Defense minister stated that his country values its long-standing connections with Pakistan and its military.

The Chinese defense minister also stated that the development of CPEC aims to deliver more advantages and prosperity to the people of both countries, and he called Pakistan-China military cooperation an “essential foundation of bilateral relations”.

According to the ISPR, Gen Wei praised the COAS for exceptional measures taken by Pakistan to ensure a safe and secure environment for CPEC projects in Pakistan, as well as efforts toward regional stability.

“He expressed pleasure with CPEC progress and hoped for quick completion of these projects,” the ISPR statement said.

Moreover, The government of China will provide 300 million Yuan for the flood affectees, whereas the People’s Liberation Army will give 100 million Yuan to assist the affectees. China will also provide 100 Million Yuan aid on a humanitarian basis. The total aid of 500 million Yuan makes up to 15.8 billion in Pakistani rupees ($71.3 million), ISPR mentioned.