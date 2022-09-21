Advertisement
Pak army continues relief operation at PARCO pumping station

Pak army continues relief operation at PARCO pumping station

Pak army continues relief operation at PARCO pumping station

Pak army continued relief operation at PARCO pumping station

  • Pakistan Army started an emergency operation to save the PARCO pumping station from the flood-affected area of the city
  • Pakistan army reached the location of pumping station which was located ten kilometers south of Bhan Syedabad
  • With four dewatering sets, the Pakistan army was able to exit 190,614 gallons of water from the pumping station
BHAN SYEDABAD: Pakistan Army started an emergency operation to save the PARCO pumping station from the flood-affected area of the city on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement.

According to ISPR, on the eve of September 20, Pakistan army reached the location of pumping station which was located ten kilometers south of Bhan Syedabad. According to the details, the PARCO pumping station stables the supply chain in the adjoining areas.

With four dewatering sets, the Pakistan army was able to exit 190,614 gallons of water from the pumping station. The dewatering operation will continue till today for the complete rehabilitation of the pumping station.

Earlier, the operation of the Pakistan Army Emergency Rescue and Relief Team in the flood-affected areas is still ongoing.

The Pakistan Army Rescue Team conducted an emergency rescue operation by water boat in the Navai areas of Nawara and Shahpur on September 18.

The Pakistan Army team shifted more than 500 victims trapped in flood waters to safe places. It provided tents, ration bags, and other essential items to the flood victims, the ISPR reported.

The flood victims paid tributes to Pakistan Army for rendering good services. On behalf of the victims, the rescue team thanked the in-charge Major Ali and the Pak Army.

 

