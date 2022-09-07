Pakistan Army continues relief and rescue activities in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army is continuing rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas of the country.

According to the details shared by National Flood Response and Coordination Centre, Pakistan Army has so far distributed 4377.9 tonnes of food, 887 tonnes of sustenance items and over 2.5 million medicine amongst the flood victims. More than 98,000 patients have been treated in the 250 medical camps.

Pakistan Army has established 147 relief camps in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan. Twenty helicopter sorties evacuated 217 stranded individuals and delivered thirty tons of relief items to the flood affectees during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Navy has distributed 1127 tonnes of ration, 2532 tents, and 419,577 litres of mineral water in various districts. It has established 16 flood relief coordination centers and six central collection points across the country.

Pakistan Navy has also established 42 medical camps in which 29,664 patients have been treated. Pakistan Air Force has also conducted sorties to rescue people and deliver relief items.

A day earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent Defence and Martyrs Day visiting far flung flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS visited army flood relief camp at Usta Muhammad, Jafferabad district where he was briefed about ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Gen Bajwa met with the troops and appreciated their efforts for the flood affectees. He visited flood relief and medical camps and spent time with the locals to have on ground information about plans to mitigate their problems.

