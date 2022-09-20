Sepoy martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists from Afghanistan

Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops

The ISPR said Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner.

Due to fire of Pakistan Army troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties, it added.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday said a Pakistan Army sepoy was martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists from Afghanistan.

“On 19 September 2022, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in general area Dwatoi, North Waziristan District,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR said Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner. As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of Pakistan Army troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties, it added.

However, during the fire exchange, Sepoy Nazar Muhammad, 34, resident of Jaffarabad, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities, in future.

“Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Advertisement

On September 13, three soldiers were martyred when terrorists from inside Afghanistan had opened fire across the border on Pakistani troops in Kharlachi, Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army troops had responded in a befitting manner. The military’s press wing had cited credible intelligence reports that the terrorists had suffered heavy casualties due to the firing by army troops.

During the firing exchange, Naik Muhammad Rehman (age 32 years, resident of Karak), Naik Maweez Khan (age 34 years, resident of Jamrud, Khyber), and Sepoy Irfanullah (age 27 years, resident of Dargai, Malakand), having fought gallantly had embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR had said Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the Afghan Government will not allow such activities in future.