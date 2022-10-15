On COAS instructions, Gull Muhammad and villagers provided relief items

On COAS direction, Gul Muhammad and villagers provided aid from the Army

Soldiers of the Pakistan Army reached the village of Fateh Ali Bilidi with relief materials for Gul Muhammad and others

On the other hand, Gull Muhammad appealed to the Army Chief for help through a video message

Advertisement

KARACHI: On the voice of Gul Muhammad, a flood affectee in the vicinity of Qambar Shehdad Kot, Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa took notice, and special aid was provided to Gul Muhammad’s family and his village, BOL News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, on the instructions of the Army Chief, the soldiers of the Pakistan Army reached the village of Fateh Ali Bilidi with relief materials for Gul Muhammad and others.

On the other hand, Gull Muhammad appealed to the Army Chief for help through a video message.

Army personnel provided warm clothes for around two hundred people in the village and also distributed 50 tents, 100 ration bags, and 50 blankets.

A medical camp was also organized in the village of Fateh Ali Bilidi.

Advertisement

In the camp set up by the Pak Army, doctors checked up on 121 people and provided medicines to the ill flood affectees.

Earlier, Pakistan Army continued relief activities and provision of medical assistance in flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army has distributed ration bags and other relief items in the affected area in Kandhkot.

ISPR said ration bags were distributed to 400 hundred people in Gharibabad village.

ISPR said that women were also given warm clothes, household utensils, and nutritious food for children.

On the other hand, the people of the area appreciated the relief operation of the Pakistan Army.

Advertisement