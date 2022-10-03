Pak Army, FC continue relief operations in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) continue their relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-hit areas of Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) continue their relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement.

The head of the media wing of the armed forces in a handout said the Army and FC are supporting civil administration to provide relief to the flood victims.

“Thirteen relief camps have been established in the flood-affected areas of Kohlu, Bolan, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Sohabatpur, and Jhal Magsi districts where cooked food along with other facilities are being provided to the people,” ISPR said.

A total of 55 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, PDMA, and welfare organizations during the last 24 hours to control epidemics and other diseases in the flood-affected districts. The ISPR said efforts are also afoot to restore the damaged infrastructure.

Earlier, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa called for a meeting with Military Advisor of United Nations Secretary-General Birame Diop on Sunday.

According to ISPR, the worst flood disasters in Pakistan were also discussed in the meeting and the Army Chief appreciated the role of the Military Advisor in promoting UN affairs.

The UN Military Adviser General Birame Diop expressed his grief over the devastation caused by the floods and offered condolences to the affected families, ISPR said.