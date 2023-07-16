Five dead, 15 injured in Diamer tourist van accident

PM Shehbaz and GB CM express grief over the loss of lives.

PM urged to ensure the best possible medical treatment for injured individuals.

The cause of the incident remains unknown

At least five were dead and 15 injured after a tourist van carrying passengers plunged into a deep ravine in the Thalichi area of Gilgit Baltistan’s Diamer district.

The van was traveling from Islamabad to Gilgit via the Karakoram Highway when the accident occurred, while the cause remains unknown.

Rescue teams, including the dedicated members of Rescue 1122, quickly responded to the scene to rescue the victims and provide them with immediate medical assistance.

The injured individuals were promptly taken to a local 10-bed civil hospital for initial treatment, and they will be later transferred to Gilgit for further care.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulber Khan expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and directed the provision of free medical assistance to the injured.

He also assured that necessary measures would be taken to support the affected families during this difficult time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed profound grief and condolences to the affected families.

He swiftly issued directives to the authorities, urging them to expedite the relief operation and ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured individuals.