Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 9 recap: Jimmy is dead
In Better Call Saul Season 6 Jimmy is dead. It has been...
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the former Breaking Bad star, 59, penned a moving note saying, “A Thank You to you, whoever you are. A year ago today I briefly flirted with ‘quietus’ and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me.”
A Thank You to you, whoever you are. A year ago today I briefly flirted with “quietus” and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary.
— Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 28, 2022
Odenkirk continued, “I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary.”
In July 2021, Odenkirk, who stars as Saul Goodman, collapsed while filming the eighth episode, Point and Shoot of the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel.
In an interview with NPR, Odenkirk also revealed that he came out energetic towards life after the health scare saying, ‘like I was born again.”
Catch all the Celebrity News, Diseases News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.