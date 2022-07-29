Advertisement
Bob Odenkirk, star of "Better Call Saul," recalls his life-altering heart attack from previous year

Bob Odenkirk, star of "Better Call Saul," recalls his life-altering heart attack from previous year

  • Bob Odenkirk, who gained fame for his role in Better Call Saul, took some time to thank his supporters and the well wishes he received after his frightening heart attack.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the former Breaking Bad star, 59, penned a moving note saying, “A Thank You to you, whoever you are. A year ago today I briefly flirted with ‘quietus’ and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me.”

Odenkirk continued, “I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary.”

In July 2021, Odenkirk, who stars as Saul Goodman, collapsed while filming the eighth episode, Point and Shoot of the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel.

In an interview with NPR, Odenkirk also revealed that he came out energetic towards life after the health scare saying, ‘like I was born again.”

