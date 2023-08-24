Dollar hits historic triple century mark

The greenback was traded at Rs300.37 in the early hours of Thursday.

Currency dealers said the dollar returned after marking a triple century.

US dollar on Tuesday reached its highest level in history in Pakistan’s open market.

The Pakistani rupee continued to face significant pressure against the US dollar, experiencing further depreciation on Thursday morning.

At the beginning of trading on Thursday, the American dollar rose by an additional 36 paisas, crossing the significant milestone of Rs300 in the interbank market.

The US currency had already crossed the 300 mark in the open market a few days prior.

Over a span of just two weeks, the dollar has appreciated by a substantial Rs13 in the interbank market.

On the preceding Wednesday, the US dollar maintained its historically high exchange rate in the Pakistani currency market. The trading session on Wednesday began with another increase in the value of the powerful currency.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar gained an additional 63 paisas in the interbank market, with a trading rate of Rs299.63.

In the open market, the US currency strengthened further, reaching Rs310 after a Rs3 increase.

During Tuesday morning, the American currency surpassed all previous records, surging in value by Rs8 to trade at Rs312.

Within just one day, the currency reached an unprecedented peak.

Furthermore, in the interbank market, the greenback saw an increase of Rs1.87 on Tuesday afternoon and is currently trading at Rs299.