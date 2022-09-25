Chargeback fraud will ban Steam users from PUBG

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds has banned the chargeback fraudsters for good.

The company that owns PUBG says sales are up 20%.

More than 80,000 people use the game every day.

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG, is having a second wind right now. The game was free to play at the beginning of this year. Now, more than 80,000 people use it every day, and the company that owns it says that sales are up 20%. Even with all of this progress, PUBG is still a target for many different types of fraud. After hearing from the players, PUBG did some research and banned the chargeback fraudsters for good.

“As we’ve recently noticed a sharp increase in the number of potential Chargeback cases regarding certain PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS items (G-Coin),” reads a Steam post, “we went through a thorough investigation with Steam and have discovered these in-game transactions were confirmed to be chargeback frauds.”

Chargeback fraud occurs when buyers dispute a transaction with their bank rather than the seller. When it works, the fraudster gets the goods and their money is sent back to them by the bank through a process called “chargeback.” So a group of users figured out that this was a good way to get a lot of G-Coin.

But now, Krafton has “closed the accounts involved in these fraudulent transactions for good.” It reminds players that this kind of behavior is against the game’s Terms of Service and Rules of Conduct, and it tells them to “understand and comply.” This all sounds a bit like Robocop.

Unfortunately, the PUBG team didn’t say anything about how big the hack was or how many accounts were banned.

