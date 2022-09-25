Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • E-games
  • Chargeback fraud will ban Steam users from PUBG
Chargeback fraud will ban Steam users from PUBG

Chargeback fraud will ban Steam users from PUBG

Articles
Advertisement
Chargeback fraud will ban Steam users from PUBG

Chargeback fraud will ban Steam users from PUBG

Advertisement
  • Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds has banned the chargeback fraudsters for good.
  • The company that owns PUBG says sales are up 20%.
  • More than 80,000 people use the game every day.
Advertisement

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG, is having a second wind right now. The game was free to play at the beginning of this year. Now, more than 80,000 people use it every day, and the company that owns it says that sales are up 20%. Even with all of this progress, PUBG is still a target for many different types of fraud. After hearing from the players, PUBG did some research and banned the chargeback fraudsters for good.

“As we’ve recently noticed a sharp increase in the number of potential Chargeback cases regarding certain PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS items (G-Coin),” reads a Steam post, “we went through a thorough investigation with Steam and have discovered these in-game transactions were confirmed to be chargeback frauds.”

Chargeback fraud occurs when buyers dispute a transaction with their bank rather than the seller. When it works, the fraudster gets the goods and their money is sent back to them by the bank through a process called “chargeback.” So a group of users figured out that this was a good way to get a lot of G-Coin.

But now, Krafton has “closed the accounts involved in these fraudulent transactions for good.” It reminds players that this kind of behavior is against the game’s Terms of Service and Rules of Conduct, and it tells them to “understand and comply.” This all sounds a bit like Robocop.

Unfortunately, the PUBG team didn’t say anything about how big the hack was or how many accounts were banned.

Also Read

PUBG Mobile 2.2 Low MB APK: ALL DETAILS on PUBG Mobile’s newest Apk
PUBG Mobile 2.2 Low MB APK: ALL DETAILS on PUBG Mobile’s newest Apk

PUBG Mobile has some cool features, but the gameplay is pretty standard....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the E-games News, Gaming News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cristiano Ronaldo excited to rejoin his old team, Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo excited to rejoin his old team, Real Madrid
Marcus Rashford was dropped for Saturday's Premier League match
Marcus Rashford was dropped for Saturday's Premier League match
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 01, 2023- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 01, 2023- Details
Wordle today January 01, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today January 01, 2023: Here’s answer
Rashford dropped, yet Man Utd beats Wolverhampton Wanderers
Rashford dropped, yet Man Utd beats Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saudis buy Ronaldo Tshirts following Al Nassr deal
Saudis buy Ronaldo Tshirts following Al Nassr deal
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story