Circles in Call of Duty Warzone 2 are undergoing some significant alterations

Players won’t only be pushed into one circle.

Several that will eventually combine.

When they all come together, a dramatic final battle will ensue.

The circles in the battle royale in Call of Duty Warzone 2 are undergoing some significant alterations.

While the first Warzone adhered to the traditional battle royale premise, where players are confined to an ever-shrinking area and forced to group together, Warzone 2 is adopting a new tack. Players won’t only be pushed into one circle, but several that will eventually combine, as was revealed during Call of Duty Next.

“The circle’s been a staple of Battle Royales, it’s really hard to move away from it,” stated by game director Jack O’Hara, “so we talked about ‘What could we do to mix things up?’”

“We’ve got this new mechanic where the circle can actually split, almost like a cell splits, into two, three or even four circles, and then those circles close down. What it does is segregates teams and you have these micro battles in those circles. At a certain point, those circles merge.”

It's not simply a little adjustment. Although the players are originally divided into rings, when they all come together, a dramatic final battle will ensue. "Ok, we've cleaned up our circle, we think we're okay, you think at some time. Then those circles combine, come back together, and there is this incredibly strategic battle," explained O'Hara. "You're gearing up in buildings, thinking 'Here we go, it's about to get confidence'. As soon as those circles hit, you have that final fight. It's another twist in the gameplay that we feel is a cool world event that would happen."

The time it takes for you to do that will be short. The release date of Warzone 2 is quickly approaching. The new battle royale map, which makes good use of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s enhanced underwater gunplay, has already been thoroughly examined.

