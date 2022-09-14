Creator of Squid Game Tells Fans Not to Stress Over Reality Show Spinoff

“Squid Game: The Challenge” will be the most watched reality show in history.

One of the most watched programmes of all time is “Squid Game” on Netflix. The Squid Game reality television series is now being organised by Netflix, and it will include actual players competing for a chance to win $4.56 million. The reality series seemed to entirely miss the point of the original drama, which caused mixed reactions from fans. Creator of the Squid Game Hwang Dong-hyuk, however, stated that it’s all in good fun and not to be taken too seriously. He went on to say that his ambitions for the scripted drama were not compromised by the $4.56 million cash prize for the separate series.

“I think that even though our show does carry quite a heavy message — and I know that there are some concerns of taking that message and creating it into a reality show with a cash prize,” Hwang said backstage at the 2022 Emmys, via Variety. “However, I feel like when you take things too seriously, that’s really not the best way to go for the entertainment industry. It doesn’t really set a great precedent.”

The reality programme “Squid Game: The Challenge” is going to set a record for being the biggest reality programme ever. 456 genuine gamers will compete for a prize pool worth millions of dollars. Through a variety of games modelled after the original programme, contestants compete. However, as rivals are destroyed around them, fresh characters, alliances, and plans are put to the test.

The ten-part competition series will be shot in the United Kingdom. The Korean drama of the same name served as the basis for the worldwide series, which is presently casting.

