Destiny-style raids will be introduced in Modern Warfare II

Modern Warfare II is set to be one of the most sophisticated.

Call of Duty Next has been rife with significant news.

The complexity of Activision’s raids is unknown.

Advertisement

Modern Warfare II is set to be one of the most sophisticated and diverse Call of Duty releases yet, with Destiny-style Raids included in the game’s release.

Call of Duty Next has been rife with significant news for the franchise’s three upcoming titles: Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2, and Warzone Mobile. Not only will Warzone 2.0 receive new modes, like as the now-confirmed sandbox DMZ mode, but Infinity Ward has also been hard at work developing new Call of Duty experiences for MW2.

At the Call of Duty: NEXT demo, Activision did confirm that raids will be available during season 1. Which is due on November 16, so raids should commence then. The publisher is keeping the majority of the details close to the vest. However, based on the sounds of the incredibly scant information, raid material appears to be comparable to Destiny 2 raids. To some extent, at least.

The complexity of Activision’s raids is unknown. To complete the content, however, some form of participation will be required. The raids will be three-on-three. As a result, they are unlikely to cover as much ground as raids in Destiny 2. This is a six-person task.

In terms of raid queueing and grouping up, Infinity Ward may greatly outperform Bungie. Bungie does not offer matchmaking for any of its endgame content; instead, you must enter with a preset.

Also Read Circles in Call of Duty Warzone 2 are undergoing some significant alterations Players won't only be pushed into one circle. Several that will eventually...

Advertisement