Gameplay trailers for GTA 6 have been leaked

Rockstar may have experienced a data breach.

Hours of video from an early development build could be the first GTA 6 gameplay leak to appear online. After watching a few of the videos that were leaked, fans are incredibly enthusiastic and wishing for the best.

Remember that nobody trustworthy has officially confirmed the aforementioned allegedly leaked film, but there is still much to consider regarding next-gen graphics, new adjustments, and GTA-style gameplay.

The source of the leak has not been confirmed, but footage from the next game has now appeared online. More than 90 videos purporting to provide the first glimpse into the forthcoming Grand Theft Auto game’s engine, gameplay, and early stages of production have surfaced online.

Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay footage, source code, and internal Rockstar files have been posted online, according to a claim that Rockstar games may have experienced a data breach.

Grand Theft Auto V was launched by Rockstar Games nine years ago, and now a leaked video of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) gameplay is making the rounds online.

The original GTA 6 footage has been massively leaked, resulting in over 90 films that have been shared on social media as of this morning, putting Rockstar in serious difficulty.

The Grand Theft Auto series, the upcoming Rockstar game in the series, may be one of the most eagerly awaited video games ever, and a new purported leak could give us a clearer look at GTA 6.

With debugging tools, we can see it operating on PC and PS4. First off, considering that Grand Theft Auto V won’t be released for at least another two years, the locale and key characters in what has already been revealed appear good. According to the leaks, Vice City will return and there will be a female protagonist.

The movies displayed what appeared to be footage from a game development build from 2020–2021. In addition, the game will have a fantastic NPC dialogue system and an inventory system modelled after RDR2, as evidenced by the character’s possession of two weapons.

After Rockstar sources validated the leak, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier now asserts that it is authentic. Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay appears to be contained in a 3 GB file that user TeapotUberHacker posted on the GTA forums.

This file’s origin is the GTA forums, where user TeapotUberHacker also asserts responsibility for the most recent Uber hack. According to the leaks, the game appears to be a few years away from release; the most recent prediction places GTA 6’s release date somewhere between 2024 and 2025.

